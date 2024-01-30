Navigating Stories
Migrationsforscher Paul Scheffer hält nichts vom Narrativ, dass Länder mit hoher Zuwanderung Opfer ihres Erfolgs sind.
Paul Scheffer erwähnt, wie wichtig die sogenannten Pullfaktoren sind.
Pullfaktoren sind die Dinge, die
ein Land attraktiv machen.
Laut Scheffer hat das ganz konkrete Konsequenzen, und zwar mit Blick auf den Bedarf an Schulen, Spitälern, den Wohnungsbau, die Mobilität oder den Energiebedarf.
